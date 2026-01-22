In the Living Room Music Series: Shaeri Richards

The In the Living Room Music Series presents a very special evening at the Mary Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m., welcoming Sedona favorite Shaeri Richards for an intimate night of eclectic jazz, pop, and blues featuring her signature keyboard work and vocals.

Conceived and moderated by award-winning songwriter Shondra Jepperson, this unique interactive format breaks down the traditional barrier between stage and seating. Attendees will be encouraged to actively engage by asking questions throughout the concert, uncovering the musical journey and creative inspirations behind Richards' vibrant repertoire.

Known for her memorable improv performances, emceeing, and interviewing filmmakers at the Sedona International Film Festival, Shaeri Richards is also an accomplished documentary filmmaker, a former radio and tv journalist, an award-winning author, and a musician who has played in various bands around town over the years. She brings her wealth of experience to the stage, blending her signature arrangements of jazz, pop, and blues classics with fresh, personal interpretations that celebrate her vibrant musical presence in the community.

Looking forward to the upcoming concert, host Shondra Jepperson shared, "Shaeri brings such a radiant energy and wonderful musicianship to her performances all around Sedona and the Verde Valley. Our guests are going to love getting to know Shaeri’s personal experiences behind her artistry.”

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming show, Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director Patrick Schweiss added, "Since Shaeri is usually the one doing the interviewing for the festival, it will be such a fun turnaround to see her in the spotlight. Having her on the Mary Fisher stage for a night of great music and audience interaction is going to be a blast."

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, and Sedona.Biz.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Shaeri Richards will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

