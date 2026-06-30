In the Living Room Music Series: Steve Estes

Join Shondra Jepperson and the Sedona International Film Festival at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, July 13 at 7 pm for a special, last-minute benefit concert. When guests attend this evening of great music and personal conversation, they’ll also be providing vital support to our firefighters during the ongoing Pocket Fire with their admission.

Known for its signature interactive format, the "In the Living Room" Music Series invites the audience to ask questions and connect with the performer, making it a uniquely engaging experience for every music lover.

This month, Shondra welcomes the incredibly talented guitarist Steve Estes. With a sound that bridges the gap between classic roots and rock, Steve’s performance is set to be a highlight of the season.

“I’ve been a fan of Steve’s work for a long time, and I am so honored he made the last-minute decision to choose this series to share his artistry and his heart for this cause,” says Shondra.

“It is deeply moving to see an artist use their platform for such an impactful cause,” adds Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “Steve is donating his concert proceeds to the Eric Marsh Foundation for Wildland Firefighters. Born from the tragedy of the fallen Yarnell Hill Granite Mountain 19, the foundation provides urgent relief to fire crews and their families.”

Estes explained, “With the Pocket Fire raging nearby and 900 local firefighters on the front lines, this performance leverages the joy of music to an even higher plane.” For Estes, the goal is simple: "A packed house dedicated to a big cause is all the pay I'll ever need."

The "In the Living Room Music Series" is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, LaserGirl Skincare, Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and Sedona.biz. This collaborative support ensures that 100% of the $20 ticket sales go directly to the performing artists and the Sedona International Film Festival.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Steve Estes will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

