In the Living Room Music Series: Tommy Acosta & Chicky Brooklyn

If you are looking for a perfect way to spend a summer Monday, join Shondra Jepperson and the Sedona International Film Festival at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on July 27 at 7 pm for an evening of acoustic music and legendary local tales.

The "In the Living Room" Music Series is known for its signature interactive format, where the audience is invited to ask questions and connect with the performers during the show, making it a uniquely fun experience for every music lover.

This month, Shondra welcomes the songwriting duo of Tommy Acosta and his musical partner, Chicky Brooklyn. Fans know them as the engine behind the popular band Green Light, but for this special night, they are stripping things back to their acoustic roots. Having known each other for years, their bond is more like brotherhood, and their history of musical mischief in the rock scene promises a night filled with great songs and fascinating stories.

"I’m really looking forward to this one," says producer Shondra Jepperson. "Tommy and Chicky have this incredible chemistry that you only get from decades of friendship. Seeing them move away from the full band sound to just an acoustic guitar, bass guitar and their voices will be a real treat — it’s going to be like sitting in on a private jam session between two old friends who aren't afraid to share their wildest rock stories."

Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival, adds, "Our partnership with Shondra has become a true highlight of our programming, and it’s wonderful to see how the series is building such a dedicated following with so many return guests. Tommy and Chicky are staples of our local music culture and having them share the stage in this intimate setting is a fantastic opportunity. It’s going to be a fun, memorable evening, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Come experience this unique blend of music and storytelling for yourself!

The "In the Living Room Music Series" is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash, alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, LaserGirl Skincare, Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village and Sedona.biz. This collaborative support ensures that 100% of the $20 ticket sales go directly to the performing artists and the Sedona International Film Festival.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Tommy Acosta and Chicky Brooklyn will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

