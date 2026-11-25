The acclaimed In the Living Room Music Series returns to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Conceived and moderated by award-winning songwriter Shondra Jepperson, this gathering places patrons right in the center of the artistic experience, fostering a warm, engaging atmosphere for live music.

Presented in partnership with the Sedona International Film Festival, the upcoming concert features top Arizona multi-instrumentalist and performer Tommy “Rocks” Anderson.

Tommy “Rocks” Anderson is regarded as one of the top ukulele players in Arizona, making the cover story of Ukulele Magazine in the winter of 2018, and was named a Kala Ambassador in 2021. An acoustic rock musician who performs over 100 shows a year, Tommy brings a massive repertoire spanning original music, pop, classic rock, and over 270 Beatles songs. He is the creator of the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra, formed the Sedona Ukulele Posse, runs Studio A in the Verde Valley, and owns the iconic music and memorabilia store Tommy Rocks in Jerome.

"Tommy delivers an absolute powerhouse of versatility and pure, infectious energy to our stage. His deep roots in our community and love for entertaining make every performance an unforgettable celebration," raves Patrick Schweiss, executive director of the Sedona International Film Festival.

Shondra Jepperson shared, “Tommy’s deep musical catalog and joyful stage presence bring such a vibrant, feel-good spirit to our series. Audiences are going to have an incredible time connecting with him and his music.”

The In the Living Room Music Series is celebrated for its intimate, interactive format, offering music lovers a unique chance to connect directly with extraordinary artists. 100% of ticket sales go directly to supporting the performing artists and the Sedona International Film Festival.

The In the Living Room Music Series is made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsor Cleaner Quicker Car Wash; alongside concert sponsors Sefton Engineering, Laser Girl Skin Care, Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village, Sedona.Biz, and the Sedona Symphony.

In the Living Room Music Series featuring Tommy “Rocks” Anderson will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

