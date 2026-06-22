Indigenous Ties to Dark Skies: Arabic Poetry in the High Country

Thursday, July 9, 2026, 8:00 – 10:00pm

Join cultural astronomer and Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition executive director Dr. Danielle Adams for an evening exploring the rich heritage of indigenous Arabian astronomy through poetry and storytelling. Presented during the exhibition NightVisions: AMBER, this special evening program invites audiences to experience the transition from twilight to darkness while reflecting on humanity’s enduring relationship with the night.

The evening begins indoors, where Danielle will set the scene by telling stories from Arabian skies that depended on seeing stars near the limits of naked-eye visibility. Then she will take the audience into the ocean of classical Arabic poetry to illuminate the breadth and depth of poetic inspiration that came from a single asterism: the famed Pleiades star cluster.

As twilight fades, the presentation will move outdoors under Flagstaff’s famous dark skies, where Danielle will reveal how generations of ancient stargazers found meaning, memory, and beauty in the stars above. Using an astronomical laser, she will help participants discover how stars became guides not only for navigation and seasonal forecasting, but also for imagination and cultural expression.