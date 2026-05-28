'Influenced' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Influenced” showing June 5-11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Influenced” is a sharp and warm-hearted satire of New York City’s Upper East Side influencer culture from writer/star Jill Kargman (Odd Mom Out) and director Rachel Israel (Keep the Change).

Kargman is joined by a standout supporting cast including David Krumholtz, Justin Bartha, Christine Taylor, Laura Bell Bundy, Jessica Capshaw, Eugene Cordero and Dan Hedaya, with memorable cameos by Drew Barrymore, Jason Biggs, Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon.

Renowned social media influencer Dzanielle navigates fake friendships among the Black card–swiping, workout-obsessed Upper East Siders of New York. In her comedic quest for a million followers, she unexpectedly finds her first real friend — and her true self.

“A comedy-packed film that pokes fun at a world of social media obsession.” — People Magazine

“Influenced” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 5-11. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, June 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 9, 10 and 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

