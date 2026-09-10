International Folk Dancing
International Folk Dancing
Learning ethnic dances from around the world is fun, easy, educational and a fun way to meet new friends. A partner is not necessary! We have a great collection of dances, from beginner dances to some more advanced dances. Everyone is encouraged to join in and have fun!
Prescott International Folk Dancers
$20 / Month Donation is asked.
Every 52 weeks through Oct 10, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Prescott International Folk Dancers
prescott.intl.folkdancers@protonmail.com
Prescott International Folk Dancers
335 E. Aubrey St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
prescott.intl.folkdancers@protonmail.com