International Museum Day | Free Admission

Celebrate International Museum Day at the Museum of Northern Arizona with free admission for all on May 16. Explore creativity, history, and culture through interactive experiences across the galleries. Enjoy hands-on activities for all ages from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids and families can make their own dinosaur armor, build a clay road, design a popsicle stick bridge, and create a wooden car to take inspiration from our latest exhibits and the worlds of science, travel, and innovation.

A series of engaging Touch Tables gets you up close to Colorado Plateau history and artistry. Experience real specimens at the Fossil Touch Table, discover connections of movement and exchange at the Travel and Trade Table, and learn more about Indigenous artistry and tradition at the Katsina Doll Touch Table. Guided tours of the Museum exhibits take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors can also dive deeper into the stories of Wagon Road to Mother Road with Route 66 Bingo and a bicycle ride from MNA to Mother Road Brewing. It’s a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate museums as places of learning, discovery, and connection.