Into the Circle: Stories of Native American People

"Stories from Native American people differ from one tribe or clan to the next. Each with their own rules and protocols as to when and what stories can be shared and with whom. Join us as we are invited to peer through an open a window into Indigenous Culture. Discover for yourself, how the truth is found in the telling.

Manuel Lucero IV has lived and worked in the Prescott area since 2007 and is the current Executive Director of the Museum of Indigenous People (MIP). His educational background is in American Indian (Native) Studies, and he is a Veteran of the United States Army. Manuel has been involved with the MIP since 2014. He, his wife and their 3 Children are involved with the local Native community and participate in Ceremony, including Powwows and Gourd Dances throughout the southwest, as well as being involved with the Prescott community at large. Director Lucero is a Sun Dancer, Gourd Dancer and a Southern Straight dancer at Powwow, like his father, brothers, and his sons. He is the former President of the Prescott Powwow Committee, and President of the Granite Mountain Gourd Society.

This presentation is possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."