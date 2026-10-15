Introduction to Microsoft Office and Applications

Struggling with a Windows computer, or with the Microsoft operating system? In this class, you will explore basic Windows programs (including settings, File Explorer, and the Snipping Tool), an overview of Microsoft Office applications, and an introduction to Microsoft Outlook. This is an introductory level class and is not intended for diagnosis or repair of a problem with your personal computer. Windows laptops will be provided for instruction, or you may bring your own. Basic keyboard and mouse skills are required. Registration is required for this event.