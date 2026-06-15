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Introduction to Tarot

Introduction to Tarot

Whether you're new to Tarot or already reading the cards, this workshop offers a supportive space to explore and deepen your understanding. We'll cover the foundational structure of Tarot, including the Major Arcana, Minor Arcana, and Court Cards, while also exploring astrology and numerology correspondences that add richer layers of meaning. This presentation will briefly touch on the history of Tarot, and discuss common myths and misconceptions. The session will conclude with time for questions, discussion, and shared insights. Cathy Sutton, also known as Lavendar Moon, has been reading tarot on and off for about 30 years, exploring its meanings through books, classes, and personal experience. Over time, she developed a deep appreciation for the way tarot can offer insight, guidance, and clarity. To Sutton, reading tarot is more than just interpreting the cards, often, a deeper message or life event will come to mind, adding another layer of meaning to the reading. For the past couple of years, she has been sharing readings on YouTube and at in-person at events in Prescott and Phoenix.

Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info