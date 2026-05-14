Invasive Plant Identification, Removal & Reseeding
Invasive Plant Identification, Removal & Reseeding
Come help Flagstaff Open Space manage invasive weeds at Picture Canyon, to keep it the beautiful place that it is! Learn about invasive weeds, learn to identify them and the best ways to remove them, and help us spread native grass/flower seed to crowd out the invasives.
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
07:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
928-213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve
3920 N El Paso Flagstaff RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86004
(928) 213-2154
robert.wallace@flagstaffaz.gov