Invasive Plant Workshop
Invasive Plant Workshop
Join Flagstaff Open Space and Sustainability to learn about invasive weeds--what they are, why we should care, identification, and best practices for removing them. We'll meet at Foxglenn Park's large ramada to learn about invasive weeds, and then walk back to the Rio de Flag and identify and remove invasive weeds on the ground.
Foxglenn Park, Large Ramada
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff Open Space Section
928-213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Foxglenn Park, Large Ramada
4200 E Butler AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86004