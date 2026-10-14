Iration performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guests Kanaka Fyah and Hendrix Frankenreiter.

Reggae-rock band Iration is set to perform at Pepsi Amphitheater in Flagstaff on October 17, 2026, with special guests Kanaka Fyah and Hendrix Frankenreiter. Originally formed in Isla Vista, California, and influenced by their Hawaiian roots, Iration blends reggae, rock, pop and soul into an upbeat sound known for hits like “Time Bomb” and “Falling.” The concert promises an evening of feel-good island vibes and live music at Northern Arizona’s premier outdoor amphitheater.

Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com

