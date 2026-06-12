Ithaca Collection Release by Elisa Rosales Juega

Join us at The HeArt Box for an evening celebrating the release of the Ithaca Collection, a new body of handcrafted jewelry by designer Elisa Rosales Juega. Inspired by the sea, mythology, and the beauty discovered along life’s winding journey, this collection invites us to embrace wonder, adventure, and the treasures we gather along the way.

Drawing inspiration from the Greek myth of Odysseus and his long voyage home to Ithaca, Elisa’s collection reflects the unexpected gifts, transformations, and moments of beauty encountered throughout our own travels. Each piece is thoughtfully handcrafted using shells, sea glass, mother-of-pearl, pearls, and touches of gold, evoking sunlit coastlines, ocean breezes, and cherished memories collected over time.

The Ithaca Collection blends natural materials with contemporary elegance, creating jewelry that feels both timeless and effortlessly wearable. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Elisa, learn about her creative process, and be among the first to explore and purchase pieces from this new collection.

Celebrate the arrival of summer with an evening of artistry, craftsmanship, and connection in the intimate setting of The HeArt Box.