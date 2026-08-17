Jacks & Brews - Back to School Parking Lot Party
Jacks & Brews - Back to School Parking Lot Party
Welcome back, Lumberjacks! Start the semester off right at our Jacks & Brews Back to School Parking Lot Party! Also Introducing our "New" Blue & Gold Golden Helles Lager!!
Enjoy live music, specialty drinks, yard games, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 50 guests will score a free goodie bag. Grab your friends, soak up the last days of summer, and let's celebrate the start of a great semester!
Historic Brewing Barrel + Bottle House - Flagstaff
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Historic Brewing Company
855-484-4677
info@historicbrewingcompany.com
Artist Group Info
Troy Pierce
Historic Brewing Barrel + Bottle House - Flagstaff
110 S San Francisco StFlagstaff, Arizona 86001