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Jacks & Brews - Back to School Parking Lot Party

Jacks & Brews - Back to School Parking Lot Party

Welcome back, Lumberjacks! Start the semester off right at our Jacks & Brews Back to School Parking Lot Party! Also Introducing our "New" Blue & Gold Golden Helles Lager!!

Enjoy live music, specialty drinks, yard games, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 50 guests will score a free goodie bag. Grab your friends, soak up the last days of summer, and let's celebrate the start of a great semester!

Historic Brewing Barrel + Bottle House - Flagstaff
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Historic Brewing Company
855-484-4677
info@historicbrewingcompany.com
HistoricBrewingCompany.com

Artist Group Info

Troy Pierce
Historic Brewing Barrel + Bottle House - Flagstaff
110 S San Francisco St
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
https://www.historicbrewingcompany.com/barrel-house-flagstaff