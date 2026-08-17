Welcome back, Lumberjacks! Start the semester off right at our Jacks & Brews Back to School Parking Lot Party! Also Introducing our "New" Blue & Gold Golden Helles Lager!!

Enjoy live music, specialty drinks, yard games, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 50 guests will score a free goodie bag. Grab your friends, soak up the last days of summer, and let's celebrate the start of a great semester!

