James McNeill Whistler: Exhibition on Screen

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “James McNeill Whistler”. The film will premiere in Sedona on Nov. 3 and 8 at the festival’s Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

In an era of great change and great beauty emerged the character of James McNeill Whistler. Considered by some to be one of the great innovators of 19th century art, he was a contemporary of the Impressionists, much admired by Van Gogh and Manet.

Boldly experimental and famously witty, Whistler disrupted the strict conventions of Victorian society in pursuit of a new cult of beauty, creating “art for art’s sake” and earning himself a place in the history of great art. He found a parallel between painting and music, and entitled many of his paintings "arrangements", "harmonies" and "nocturnes", emphasizing the importance of tonal harmony in his work.

His most famous painting, Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1 (1871), commonly known as Whistler's Mother, is a revered and often parodied portrait of motherhood. It is arguably one of the most famous paintings in history and this film will unveil the artist behind the art.

Tate Britain is now holding the first major retrospective of Whistler in three decades. This blockbuster exhibition promises to reawaken the world to just how important Whistler is to art history, uniting world-famous masterpieces with rarely seen works. Exhibition on Screen will bring these stunning works and the incredible story behind them to cinemas around the world while the exhibition is still running, bringing this truly global artist to a global audience.

This will be an unmissable chance to get to know this visually spectacular artist and the influence he has had on those who followed.

The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“James McNeill Whistler” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Tuesday and Sunday, Nov. 3 and 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

