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Jill Sans Artist Talk

Jill Sans Artist Talk

Jill Sans discusses INTERWOVEN, in CCA’s Project Gallery from April 18 – June 26, 2026.

INTERWOVEN portrays the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world. Interwoven is a remembering. Flagstaff artist Jill Sans makes inks and paints extracted from plants and earth to creative abstract paintings on organic surfaces. Through layered mark making, organic forms, and subtle patterning, her work encourages the audience to focus on the act of remembering, repair, and interdependence.

Coconino Center for the Arts
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Jill Sans
sbergay@creativeflagstaff.org
https://www.jillsansart.com/
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/