Jill Sans Artist Talk

Jill Sans discusses INTERWOVEN, in CCA’s Project Gallery from April 18 – June 26, 2026.

INTERWOVEN portrays the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world. Interwoven is a remembering. Flagstaff artist Jill Sans makes inks and paints extracted from plants and earth to creative abstract paintings on organic surfaces. Through layered mark making, organic forms, and subtle patterning, her work encourages the audience to focus on the act of remembering, repair, and interdependence.