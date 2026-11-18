The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Jimi Plays Berkeley” showing Nov. 27-Dec. 3 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

“Jimi Plays Berkeley” takes you from the limo to the stage with Jimi Hendrix while the social unrest of the Vietnam War is alive in the streets around the venue.

This special, expanded edition of the 1971 film “Jimi Plays Berkeley” showcases some of Jimi’s finest ever performances filmed over two concerts at the Berkeley Community Theatre on May 30, 1970. The film documented the political unrest and student uprisings in Berkeley juxtaposed against such legendary Hendrix live performances as “Johnny B. Goode,” “Star Spangled Banner,” “I Don’t Live Today” and “Purple Haze.”

“Jimi Plays Berkeley” was digitally restored and transfer from the original 16mm negative. More than fifteen minutes of newly discovered, previously unseen documentary and performance footage of such classic songs as “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Machine Gun” and “Hear My Train A Comin'” not featured in the original film release.

This theatrical cinema event features an added bonus to fans: A Jimi Hendrix short film never seen in cinemas! Prior to “Jimi Henrix Plays Berkeley” we are including a 25-minute short film “Jimi Hendrix: Miami Pop Festival”.

“Jimi Plays Berkeley” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres Nov. 27-Dec.3. Showtimes will be Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 27, 30 and Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3:00 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

