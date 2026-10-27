'Jimmy' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Jimmy” showing Nov. 6-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A Hollywood icon. An American hero. A wonderful life.

“Jimmy”, the untold true story of America’s most-beloved actor and the iconic role that saved him, focuses on the most transformative season in Jimmy Stewart’s life — from winning the Academy Award for Best Actor in The Philadelphia Story to enlisting and becoming a combat pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the beginning of World War II.

Stewart flew twenty missions over Europe, rising to the rank of colonel by the end of the war, only to return home broken and disheartened. Then George Bailey and “It’s a Wonderful Life” came calling.

“Jimmy” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 6-12. Showtimes will be Friday and Thursday, Nov. 6 and 12 at 4:00 p.m.; Saturday and Monday, Nov. 7 and 9 at 3:00 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m.; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 10 and 11 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

