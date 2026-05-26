June FANA Meeting-Potluck and Challenge
June FANA Meeting-Potluck and Challenge
Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. We will be having our annual potluck and yearly challenge presentation. Bring your favorite dish to share. Afterwards, our members will present their bags that they worked on through the year. Each member was challenged with making a bag of a technique of their choosing. We look forward to seeing you!
Guests always welcome!
Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona (FANA)
602-361-7339
Fiberartistsnaz@gmail.com
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1601 San Fransisco StreetFlagstaff, Arizona 86001