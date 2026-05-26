June FANA Meeting-Potluck and Challenge

Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. We will be having our annual potluck and yearly challenge presentation. Bring your favorite dish to share. Afterwards, our members will present their bags that they worked on through the year. Each member was challenged with making a bag of a technique of their choosing. We look forward to seeing you!

Guests always welcome!

Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.