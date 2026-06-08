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Jungle Jill’s Animal Encounters

Jungle Jill’s Animal Encounters

Get up close and personal with fascinating creatures from around the world as Jungle Jill introduces live animals in a safe, engaging, and educational setting. Participants will learn about habitats, conservation, and how we can protect wildlife in our own communities. All ages welcome, best suited for ages 4 - 12 and their families.

This program does not require pre-registration.

Line will begin forming in the breezeway between the library and the Parks & Recreation building 1 hour prior to the event.

Tickets will be passed out beginning 1/2 hour prior to the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are limited to the first 175 attendees.

All those attending must have a ticket.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

1:00 to 2:00pm

Prescott Valley Public Library – Library Auditorium, first floor.

For more information, please call 928-759-3047

youthservices@prescottvalley-az.gov

7401 E. Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Prescott Valley Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
https://yavapai.events/event/art-sampler-adults-watercolor-trees-93451
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog Blvd
Prescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
https://yavapai.events/event/meeting-ancestors-how-speculative-memoir-can-help-you-connect-your-history-93467