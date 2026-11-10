Junk in the Trunk Presents - The Market: Holiday Edition

The team behind Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market, Arizona’s largest vintage shopping experience, is expanding its lineup with the debut of a brand-new concept: The Market: Holiday Edition. Scheduled for Dec. 12–13, 2026, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, this event is designed to celebrate small businesses while offering the community a fresh, festive shopping experience.

Held over two days, The Market: Holiday Edition will transform WestWorld of Scottsdale into a bustling seasonal hub featuring a curated mix of vendors. Shoppers can hunt for unique gifts, vintage treasures, artisanal items, holiday décor, boutique apparel, and specialty foods all under one roof.

While Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will continue to hold its two flagship vintage events each year, The Market provides a one-stop destination for gift hunting while giving independent business owners a dedicated space to connect with shoppers during the busy holiday season.

We can't wait to welcome you to this new holiday tradition!