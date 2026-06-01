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KAI CLARK in Concert - The Son of the Byrds’ Gene Clark

KAI CLARK in Concert - The Son of the Byrds’ Gene Clark

"He is his father’s son and carries on Gene’s legacy. Well done, son, well done!” CHRIS HILLMAN
Join us on Friday, July 3rd at the Elks Crystal Hall for an evening with KAI CLARK, the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gene Clark (The Byrds). Tickets are $22-$32. Cash Bar. Doors open at 6pm. Presented by The Folk Sessions and Clear Channel Music.

Prescott Elks Theater Crystal Ballroom
$22-$32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Folk Sessions
tom@folksessions.com
www.folksessions.com/

Artist Group Info

Kai Clark
tom@folksessions.com
https://fslkaiclark7-3.eventbrite.com
Prescott Elks Theater Crystal Ballroom
117 East Gurley Street
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-756-2844
info@etpac.org
https://ci.ovationtix.com/36295/production/1124440?performanceId=11081908