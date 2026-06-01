KAI CLARK in Concert - The Son of the Byrds’ Gene Clark
KAI CLARK in Concert - The Son of the Byrds’ Gene Clark
"He is his father’s son and carries on Gene’s legacy. Well done, son, well done!” CHRIS HILLMAN
Join us on Friday, July 3rd at the Elks Crystal Hall for an evening with KAI CLARK, the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gene Clark (The Byrds). Tickets are $22-$32. Cash Bar. Doors open at 6pm. Presented by The Folk Sessions and Clear Channel Music.
Prescott Elks Theater Crystal Ballroom
$22-$32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Folk Sessions
tom@folksessions.com
Artist Group Info
Kai Clark
tom@folksessions.com
Prescott Elks Theater Crystal Ballroom
117 East Gurley StreetPrescott, Arizona 86301
928-756-2844
info@etpac.org