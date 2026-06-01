KAI CLARK in Concert - The Son of the Byrds’ Gene Clark

"He is his father’s son and carries on Gene’s legacy. Well done, son, well done!” CHRIS HILLMAN

Join us on Friday, July 3rd at the Elks Crystal Hall for an evening with KAI CLARK, the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gene Clark (The Byrds). Tickets are $22-$32. Cash Bar. Doors open at 6pm. Presented by The Folk Sessions and Clear Channel Music.