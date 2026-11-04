The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Karen Morgan Comedy live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Karen Morgan is a former trial attorney who began her comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television’s Search for the Funniest Mom in America. She has now been performing clean standup comedy nationwide in theaters and performing arts centers for almost two decades.

Karen has 2 Dry Bar Comedy Specials: Go Dawgs (with millions of views on Facebook & YouTube) and now Rub Some Dirt On It (Top 10 List of 2023). Her latest comedy album, Shiny Happy People Laughing (named with special permission from REM), was recorded in her hometown of Athens, Georgia; it plays on 4 different channels on Sirius XM Radio. She has several television appearances including The Talk on CBS, Gotham Comedy Live, and ads for Wal-Mart and Zyrtec. She has also been featured in The Washington Post, Huff Post and The Insider.

Karen entertains audiences nationwide with her relatable observations of family and everyday life. Her funny, sentimental stories of growing up in the 1970s & 80s are a particularly big hit with Gen Xers, Gen Jonesers and Baby Boomers. Karen’s “real” humor, clean material and conversational delivery connect quickly with audiences. She has also built a strong community of friends on social media who love to buy tickets to her live shows.

Karen lives in Cumberland, Maine but loves to travel all over the country for comedy shows, especially if there is a Waffle House along the way.

Karen Morgan Comedy takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $35.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

