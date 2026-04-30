KC Johns Live at Yucca North

KC Johns delivers infectious country-rock with dynamic, compelling vocals and an undeniable determination. She turned heads with her viral single “Rodeo Queen,” hitting over 2.2 million streams, climbing to #28 on Texas Country Radio, and earning Top 10 honors from the Texas Country Music Association.

Johns kicked off 2026 with “Bad Perfume,” accompanied by a music video. The track is a smoky, dangerous rocker driven by bold guitars and sultry rhythm, capturing the intoxicating rush of a love that smelled sweet at first but turned sharp and unforgettable. “Bad Perfume” made the Highest Debut on both the American Country Music and Texas Country Music charts, earning Song of the Week and ranking third in first-week adds.

From opening for major artists like Luke Bryan, Chris Young, and Randy Houser to headlining her own stages around the world, KC brings her signature blend of honesty, grit, and soulful storytelling. She remains grounded in connection, dedicated to creating experiences that resonate, all while enjoying a glass of her Thunder Mesquite Smoked Bourbon Whiskey. Learn more at KCJohns.Rocks.