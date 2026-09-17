The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Kelli Baker: Live in Concert on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Recently signed to Gulf Coast Records by blues legend Mike Zito, powerhouse vocalist and songwriter Kelli Baker continues her meteoric rise as one of the most electrifying voices in modern blues-rock.

With a voice that commands attention and lyrics that cut to the bone, Baker has earned a reputation for her impactful live performances, setting stages ablaze across the country. Her recent release on Gulf Coast Records, “Granite,” was selected by Joe Bonamassa for his “Cutting Edge Blues” Spotify playlist.

The long-anticipated debut album from Kelli Baker, MOTHER, (produced by multi-winning GRAMMY producer, Zach Allen) is set for release on November 13, featuring Nashville gospel royalty, The McCrary Sisters (Elvis, Stevie Wonder) and Keb’ Mo’.

Crowned the winner of the 2024 615 Blues Revival Competition in Nashville—judged by blues icons like Kenny Wayne Shepherd, 2025 included support dates for Grammy-winning guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and genre-defying Samantha Fish, placing her alongside the most influential names in contemporary blues. Fall ‘25 brought a rousing impact, opening the headliner stage for ICP at Full Throttle, and ZZ Top at NYC’s esteemed Beacon Theatre.

From her early days singing in Phoenix gospel choirs to lighting up New York’s legendary venues like The Bitter End and The Cutting Room, Kelli’s sound is an arresting fusion of rock grit, blues soul, and siren-like poetry. Her music has topped the Roots Music Report, and her live shows are known for leaving audiences breathless.

Kelli Baker: Live in Concert takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door and include a meet-and-greet with Kelli Baker in the lobby after the show.

Tickets are available online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org, at the box office, or by calling 928-282-1177. The Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

