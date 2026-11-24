The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance (NAZBA) is proud to partner with the Mary D. Fisher Theatre to present “Ladies Sing the Blues” on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m., featuring two outstanding Blues singers, both with very accomplished Blues backgrounds.

Opening the show is Betty Jo Vachon, delivering Blues to the audience with power and finesse like no other. She is a charismatic vocalist hailed by fans as a "Passionate…Powerful… and Soulful vocalist that connects with people." Betty Jo takes her Chicago roots music and mixes it with Blues and Motown to give soulful and engaging shows. She brought her music to Arizona in 2009, joining The BluesHounds as the lead vocalist, participating in shows all over Phoenix including The Phoenix Blues Society Blues Showdown in 2010 and 2012 as well as performing at hot spots including The Rhythm Room. In 2025, she was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame® (Arizona). Currently, she is collaborating with Big Daddy D & The Dynamites joining them on gigs all over the Phoenix area. Betty Jo also spends time writing and recording her original music with her sites on releasing a single sometime this year.

Closing the show is Sedona's own renowned singer, Renee Rice, continues to wow audiences with her vocal talent and stage presence, with a wide selection of songs, ranging from jazz standards to contemporary Pop, Blues, and R&B. She has performed with many great artists such as, Ray Charles, The Temptations, Sheila E. and Aretha Franklin and was honored to sing the national anthem for the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and the Arizona Rattlers. Renee is classically trained and attended college with a full music scholarship at Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Sterling Heights, Michigan where she had the honor to perform for former President Ronald Reagan. She performs regularly in Phoenix at select venues during the year and received standing ovations at the Greater Prescott Valley Blues Festival in 2021 and Elks Theater Performance in 2022. Renee has been a semi finalist at the 2017 Memphis International Blues Competition (IBC) and was a 2025 Blues Hall of Fame® (Arizona) Inductee.

Backing up these great singers is a stellar band consisting of Big Daddy D, Darryl Porras on Guitar, 2022 Memphis IBC Finalist Runner Up, 2025 Blues Hall of Fame® (Arizona) Inductee, and 2026 Arizona Blues Hall of Fame Inductee. On drums is the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance Founder and current President, Dr. Bob Sellani is a 2017 Memphis IBC Semifinalist and a 2019 Blues Hall of Fame® (Arizona) Inductee. On keys, is Rick Mutter, a 2022 Memphis IBC Finalist Runner Up, 2026 Blues Hall of Fame® (Arizona) Inductee and member of Big Daddy D and the Dynamites. Rounding out the back-line on bass is Roger Smith, a talented bassist, and 2024 Arizona Blues Hall of Fame Inductee.

“Ladies Sing the Blues” takes the stage on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased in advance at www.sedonafilmfestival.org or at the Sedona Film Festival office or Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office. For further information, call the film festival office at 928-282-1177.

