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Lament & Beauty: Learning to See in a Time of Ecological Crises

Lament & Beauty: Learning to See in a Time of Ecological Crises

Will Duncan explores how Natural History and Eastern Philosophy can cultivate embodied vision and responsiveness in a rapidly changing world. In this talk, Will Duncan explores how a potent cross fertilization between Natural History and Eastern Philosophy can help us have more embodied vision and responsiveness to a rapidly changing world.

Together, these traditions invite us into a more intimate and grounded way of seeing—one that can help us meet the catastrophic without turning away, and potentially find ourselves anew within the dynamic conditions of our time.

Natural History Institute
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina St
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/