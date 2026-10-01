Lament & Beauty: Learning to See in a Time of Ecological Crises

Will Duncan explores how Natural History and Eastern Philosophy can cultivate embodied vision and responsiveness in a rapidly changing world. In this talk, Will Duncan explores how a potent cross fertilization between Natural History and Eastern Philosophy can help us have more embodied vision and responsiveness to a rapidly changing world.

Together, these traditions invite us into a more intimate and grounded way of seeing—one that can help us meet the catastrophic without turning away, and potentially find ourselves anew within the dynamic conditions of our time.