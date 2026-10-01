Lament & Beauty: Learning to See in a Time of Ecological Crises
Lament & Beauty: Learning to See in a Time of Ecological Crises
Will Duncan explores how Natural History and Eastern Philosophy can cultivate embodied vision and responsiveness in a rapidly changing world. In this talk, Will Duncan explores how a potent cross fertilization between Natural History and Eastern Philosophy can help us have more embodied vision and responsiveness to a rapidly changing world.
Together, these traditions invite us into a more intimate and grounded way of seeing—one that can help us meet the catastrophic without turning away, and potentially find ourselves anew within the dynamic conditions of our time.
Natural History Institute
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina StPrescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org