Land in the Balance Film Screening & Beer Release
Land in the Balance Film Screening & Beer Release
Celebrate the stewardship of lands we hold dear by joining us September 12th at Mother Road Brewing Company for a screening of Land in Balance: Stories of American Rangelands, a documentary celebrating the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists and exploring the ecological, economic, and social value of American rangelands. Mother Road will be featuring a specialty beer, themed cocktail, and Diablo Beef food special for the occasion.
We'll kick off the evening with exhibits and a panel featuring the filmmakers alongside a host of special guests, followed by the film screening, all while enjoying specialty food and drink in honor of the event.
Free and open to the public!
RSVP using this link: https://forms.gle/QbQgNkU8tEi4k5EE8
Mother Road Brewing Company
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Diablo Trust
(928) 310 - 6766
info@diablotrust.org
Mother Road Brewing Company
7 S. Mikes Pike St.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
9286061468
Laura.McGrath@NAVMC.org