'Late Fame' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Late Fame” showing Oct. 2-8 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

The great Willem Dafoe lends his delicate gravitas to the role of Ed Saxberger, a forgotten New York poet who works in the post office. After an eager and flattering young admirer (Edmund Donovan) appears on his doorstep, Saxberger is beckoned into a coterie of twenty-something admirers who anoint him as a rediscovered genius.

Intoxicated by the attention — and by the alluring presence of Gloria, the group’s “tragic heroine” (a sinuous, Kurt Weill–crooning Greta Lee) — Saxberger gradually reckons with the authenticity of his newfound poetic circle.

This thoughtful, witty second feature from Kent Jones — working from a sly and hugely entertaining script by Oscar nominated screenwriter Samy Burch — is a wistful yet unromantic look at a lost idea of downtown New York.

“Willem Dafoe gives a performance so natural it barely looks like acting at all.” — Xan Brooks, The Guardian

“The movie abounds in exquisite grace notes. Willem Defoe is magnificent.” — Sheri Linden, The Hollywood Reporter

“Greta Lee is mesmerizing.” — Owen Gleiberman, Variety

“Late Fame” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Oct. 2-8. Showtimes will be Friday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m.; Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4, 5 and 6 at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

