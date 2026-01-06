LBE Juneteenth Celebration 2026

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of legal slavery in the United States, recognized on June 19, 1865. Also known as Freedom Day, communities across the country have celebrated Juneteenth (June + nineteenth) since 1866, and it is considered one of the oldest continuous holidays. President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. The LBE Juneteenth Celebration will be on Sunday, June 21st 2026, 12pm to 5pm in beautiful downtown Flagstaff. Enjoy a day of vendors, performers, a DJ, and photo booth.