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LBE Juneteenth Celebration 2026

LBE Juneteenth Celebration 2026

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of legal slavery in the United States, recognized on June 19, 1865. Also known as Freedom Day, communities across the country have celebrated Juneteenth (June + nineteenth) since 1866, and it is considered one of the oldest continuous holidays. President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. The LBE Juneteenth Celebration will be on Sunday, June 21st 2026, 12pm to 5pm in beautiful downtown Flagstaff. Enjoy a day of vendors, performers, a DJ, and photo booth.

Heritage Square
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Sunnyside Neighborhood Association's The Lived Black Experience Project
https://thelivedblackexperienceproject.org/
Heritage Square