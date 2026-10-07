Lecture Series: "Magic of the West"

Step into the fascinating world of magic in the American West with Jef Hewitt on Saturday, October 17.

Magic of the West combines history, storytelling, and live entertainment to reveal the surprising role magic played in Western life. From traveling performers and frontier towns to the larger-than-life characters who entertained audiences across the Southwest, magic was an important part of life and leisure in the American West.

Hewitt takes audiences behind the curtain to explore the people, stories, traditions, and illusions that captivated Western audiences. Through historical insight and live demonstrations, he brings the world of Western magic to life, including tales of performers from the “Golden Era of Magic” who traveled and entertained audiences throughout the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Whether you’re fascinated by the history of the American West, intrigued by the art of illusion, or simply enjoy a good mystery, Magic of the West offers an entertaining look at a lesser-known chapter of Western history.