Lecture Series: "The Upper Verde River: A Place with a Story to Tell"

Presented by Joe Trudeau, President of Wildwood Ecological and Conservation Policy Consultant to The Wilderness Society

Join us for a journey along the Upper Verde River with Joe Trudeau as he explores the human and natural history of central Arizona’s most vibrant cultural and ecological landscapes.

This lecture will explore the rich biodiversity of the Verde River, remnants of historic ranches, prehistoric Indigenous occupancy, and the deep geologic history of this remarkable landscape. Joe will also discuss the nearly half-century effort to protect the river as a National Wild and Scenic River, including the current legislative campaign he is pursuing with partners in the Wild Verde River Coalition.

The Upper Verde River faces growing threats from drought, development pressures, and invasive species. Attendees will leave with a stronger connection to our home landscape, a deeper understanding of what makes the Upper Verde River so remarkable, and actionable ways to contribute to efforts to protect and restore this irreplaceable resource.

About the Presenter

Joe Trudeau is a geographer, forester, and conservationist with a passion for protecting the places that define us as Americans—the wild and working lands and waters that feed our bodies, stir our imaginations, and uplift our souls.

For more than 30 years, Trudeau has worked as an educator, researcher, manager, and advocate across some of the nation’s most remarkable landscapes, including 20 National Forests, numerous National Parks, Monuments, Conservation Areas, Wildlife Refuges, and military lands, as well as state and local conservation lands, private forestlands, and working ranches.

By combining field data collection, geospatial technologies, and expertise in science, policy, and law, he has delivered high-impact products and services to clients and partners with the goal of protecting and restoring iconic and irreplaceable landscapes and our shared natural and cultural heritage.

He is President of Wildwood Ecological and serves as a Conservation Policy Consultant to The Wilderness Society.