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Lecture Series: We the Yavapai People Since Time Immemorial

Lecture Series: We the Yavapai People Since Time Immemorial

The Yavapai people and their ancestors have called the Central Highlands of Arizona home since time immemorial, passing down stories, traditions, and cultural knowledge through generations.

Join Linda Ogo, Director of the Culture Research Department for the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, for an insightful lecture exploring the history and culture of the Yavapai people. Once occupying more than nine million acres across what is now central and western Arizona, the Yavapai have a rich and enduring legacy. This program will highlight both the challenges and successes of the Yavapai people, with a special focus on the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe—our neighbors and an integral part of the region’s living history.

Presented in connection with America250, this lecture will explore themes such as defining “We the People,” the idea of “unfinished revolutions,” and the “power of place”—the importance of where we live and how it shapes identity and community.

Event Details:
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM (doors open at 1:30 PM)

Tickets:
$15 General Admission
$10 Members

Sharlot Hall Museum
$10-$15
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/