Lee Brice performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park with special guest Grace Tyler.

Country music superstar Lee Brice is bringing his biggest hits to Pepsi Amphitheater on Saturday July 18th. Known for chart-topping hits like “One of Them Girls” and “Rumor”, Brice has become one of country music’s most celebrated performers. Joined by special guest Grace Tyler, the evening promises an unforgettable mix of fan favorites and powerful performances making it the perfect country summer concert under the pines. Tickets available on PepsiAmp.com