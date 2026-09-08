'Leonora in the Morning Light' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-night-only Northern Arizona premiere of “Leonora in the Morning Light” on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Meet the filmmakers! Directors Thor Klein and Lena Vurma will be in Sedona to host the film and do a live Q&A discussion after both screenings.

In the early 1930s, painter Leonora Carrington, a rebel against social expectations, joins the surrealist movement and its iconic figures like André Breton and Salvador Dalí in Paris.

A whirlwind love affair with artist Max Ernst confronts her with her inner demons. During the war, Leonora flees to Mexico and finally empowers herself.

Today Leonora Carrington is one of the highest selling female painters worldwide, next to Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keeffe.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS

Thor Klein grew up in Germany and studied at the prestigious German Film and Television Academy Berlin. His debut feature film was science based mystery-thriller “Lost Place”, followed by Award-winning German-British-Polish co-production “Adventures of a Mathematician”. “Leonora in the Morning Light” is his third feature film.

Lena Vurma is originally from Switzerland, now based between Germany and Scotland. Since studying at the German Film and Television Academy Berlin, Thor Klein and Lena Vurma work as a duo. Lena has produced four award winning feature films: “Lost Place”, “In the Shadows” and “Adventures of a Mathematician”. (LOST PLACE, IN THE SHADOWS, ADVENTURES OF “Leonora in the Morning Light” is her first feature film as a director.

“Leonora in the Morning Light” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. with filmmakers Thor Klein and Lena Vurma present for a live Q&A discussion at both shows.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

