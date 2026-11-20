The Lessons and Carols Concert/Service is held annually at St. John’s for the entire community and surrounding area. This year’s concert features a community choir, Lesson readers from area churches, the Ringmasters Handbell Choir, soprano soloist Mia Schmitz, and pianists Robert Fontes and Beth LaGro. Directing the community choir is Shaula Watson, and Beth LaGro.

The program includes familiar and new Advent and Christmas music, and all those attending will also get to sing three carols accompanied by the church organ. Eight Lessons will be read in between the musical pieces. After the program there is a reception in the fellowship hall where everyone can relax, have some hot cider and Christmas goodies, and meet the musicians.

This event is free to the public, however there is a free-will offering for anyone who wishes to help defray the costs of putting on this concert each year. St. John’s sponsors and organizes this annual concert for the community each December.