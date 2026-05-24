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Lessons by Lexe 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

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Lessons by Lexe 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Lessons by Lexe, a Prescott-based dance studio, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at Pine Ridge Marketplace with a community open house on Wednesday, June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m

The event will feature interactive elements, including charcuterie, a legacy mural, photo installations, and opportunities for the community to connect with dancers, families, and alumni.

Founded in 2016 by Alexes "Lexe" Hudson at just 19 years old, the studio began in a 900-square-foot space and has since expanded into a 5,369-square-foot facility, remaining at Pine Ridge Marketplace for all 10 years.

Pine Ridge Marketplace
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Lessons by Lexe
https://lessonsbylexe.com/
Pine Ridge Marketplace
3250 Gateway Blvd
Prescott, Arizona 86303
https://www.pineridgemarketplace.com/prescottgatewaydirectory/lessons-by-lexe