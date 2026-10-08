“Let's Dance” concert by the Master Chorale of Flagstaff

The Master Chorale of Flagstaff is pleased to present "Let's Dance", a concert filled with energizing, dance inspired music featuring choral singing, instrumentalists and dance performance. This year marks the 49th season for the Master Chorale of Flagstaff, and we are proud to continue this tradition of chorale performances and partnerships throughout Flagstaff. The Master Chorale singers will be joined by Ballet Folklorico de Colores, a Northern Arizona community organization dedicated to teaching and performing traditional Mexican folk dances. The concert will also feature performances by the Coconino & Flagstaff High School Choirs. The concert will be under the direction of guest conductor Dr. Edith Copley, an NAU regents' professor emerita. Dr. Copley will be supported by Caroline Bergren as Associate Director. Nathan Arch and Heidi Johnson will serve as collaborative pianists. Please join us!