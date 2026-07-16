"If you homeschool, or are interested in homeschooling, Prescott Public Library invites you to Library Homeschool Connections at the library.

Meet up with other homeschooling families, learn about upcoming activities and programs the library has to offer, and share with us things you might like to see at the library to help your family's homeschool journey.

Please reserve just one spot for your family. Light refreshments will be provided. "