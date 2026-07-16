Library & Homeschool Connections
Library & Homeschool Connections
"If you homeschool, or are interested in homeschooling, Prescott Public Library invites you to Library Homeschool Connections at the library.
Meet up with other homeschooling families, learn about upcoming activities and programs the library has to offer, and share with us things you might like to see at the library to help your family's homeschool journey.
Please reserve just one spot for your family. Light refreshments will be provided. "
Prescott Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov