'Life is Life' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Life is Life” showing May 9-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

At the turn of the new millennium, on an unspoiled stretch of coast in southern Sardinia, Efisio Mulas, a solitary shepherd and custodian of times seemingly long past, defends his land from Giacomo, a developer determined to turn it into a luxury resort.

The foreman at the site, Mariano, tries to convince Efisio to sell, while his daughter Francesca is torn between her attachment to her roots and the urgent need for change that grips her community. When the dispute winds up in court, a local judge from the area, Giovanna, finds herself deciding the case.

“‘Life is Life’ is not only the story of a man who had the courage to say no. It is also the tale, based on a real-life case, of a community in our country forced to choose between respecting the land and giving people employment,” said director Riccardo Milani. “It is in stories like this that I seek out the humanity that is hidden in each of us, still.”

“Life is Life” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 9-14. Showtimes will be Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, May 9, 11, 12 and 14 at 4:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

