'Linda Perry: Let It Die Here' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-night-only Northern Arizona premiere of “Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” on Thursday, June 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Linda Perry is one of the most recognizable artists of the past 30 years. The hat, tattoos and her hit single “What’s Up?” with 4 Non Blondes made her an icon.

In the decades since that song topped the charts, Linda has reinvented herself as a songwriter and producer, penning hits for artists like Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera and Pink. This film offers an intimate look at a vulnerable and courageous woman who dreams big, yet still struggles with the past and present, with fear, identity and family, as she grapples with the same big question we all do: Who am I?

“Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” features appearances by Linda Perry, Dolly Parton, Kate Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Brandi Carlile and Sara Gilbert.

About Linda Perry

Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated producer and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Linda Perry is one of the most accomplished people working in music today. Beginning her musical journey as the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes, she has profoundly impacted pop culture through her work as a producer and songwriter. Her resounding influence on female empowerment resonates through her sincere artistry, helping shape the sounds of P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, Adele, Arianna Grande, Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus and many more.

In 2019, Perry earned a groundbreaking Grammy nomination for Producer of the Year, making her the first woman in 15 years to be nominated in the category. Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations followed for her work on “Girl In the Movies,” a track she co-wrote with Dolly Parton for the Netflix film “Dumplin”. Perry has also scored the films “Luckiest Girl Alive”, “To Leslie”, “Citizen Penn” and the 2021 documentary “Kid 90”. In March 2022, she launched EqualizeHer, a charitable initiative she co-founded with Alisha Ballard to achieve equal representation for women across all aspects of the music industry.

“Linda Perry: Let It Die Here” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, June 4 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

