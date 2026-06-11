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Live Music in Mill Ave Tempe Arizona featuring The Great Unknown at Devil's Hideaway

Live Music in Mill Ave Tempe Arizona featuring The Great Unknown at Devil's Hideaway

"About The Great Unknown: Born from the depths of the AZ heat, bringing fire to the stage. Steeped in Rock, Country Roots, Groove and Attitude.

About Venue: A bar, eatery, adult playground and live music spot. Open-air back patio that offers casual seating, an outdoor bar and a stage for bands. There will be a food truck-style walk-up window for food orders."

Devil's Hideaway
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Paragon Booking
520-440-4916
info@ParagonBooking.com

Artist Group Info

The Great Unknown
info@paragonbooking.com
www.paragonbooking.com
Devil's Hideaway
401 S Mill Ave, , AZ , USA
Tempe, Arizona 85281
info@ParagonBooking.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1991740161439