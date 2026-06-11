Live Music in Mill Ave Tempe Arizona featuring The Great Unknown at Devil's Hideaway
Live Music in Mill Ave Tempe Arizona featuring The Great Unknown at Devil's Hideaway
"About The Great Unknown: Born from the depths of the AZ heat, bringing fire to the stage. Steeped in Rock, Country Roots, Groove and Attitude.
About Venue: A bar, eatery, adult playground and live music spot. Open-air back patio that offers casual seating, an outdoor bar and a stage for bands. There will be a food truck-style walk-up window for food orders."
Devil's Hideaway
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Paragon Booking
520-440-4916
info@ParagonBooking.com
Artist Group Info
The Great Unknown
info@paragonbooking.com
Devil's Hideaway
401 S Mill Ave, , AZ , USATempe, Arizona 85281
info@ParagonBooking.com