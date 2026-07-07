Live Music in Old Town Scottsdale Arizona featuring James Mills of People Who Could Fly at Aloft Scottsdale

"About James Mills of People Who Could Fly: People Who Could Fly is an indie pop band formed in 2013 and based in Phoenix, AZ. Their sound is a pleasant combination of Maroon 5's catchy pop melodies, pop punk aesthetic and energy, with a throwback to the 80's synth waves of New Order.

People Who Could Fly has performed with national acts including Train, Flo Rida, Death Cab for Cutie, X Ambassadors, Fitz & the Tantrums, Rick Springfield, Howard Jones, Yung Gravy, Roger Clyne, and Reel Big Fish.

With more than 220,000 Spotify listeners since 2015, the band has wide appeal to audiences of varied musical tastes.

About Venue: A laid-back bar offers cocktails and light fare, with live music "