Live Music in Old Town Scottsdale Arizona featuring Taide at Aloft Scottsdale

"About Taide: Introducing the electrifying phenomenon known as The Taide Band! Hailing from the blazing deserts of Phoenix, this dynamic 4-piece ensemble is a sonic fusion of reggae, classic rock, blues, hip-hop, r&b, and sizzling Latin rhythms. When they hit the stage, be prepared for a live show that's not just memorable, but legendary – setting Arizona ablaze with their incendiary performances!

These musical maestros have boldly shared the spotlight with a constellation of headliners that reads like a who's who of music greatness. From rock icons like Stone Temple Pilots and 30 Seconds to Mars to the infectious energy of Flogging Molly and 311, they've graced stages alongside the biggest names in the game. But that's just the beginning; their impressive list of collaborators also includes Slightly Stoopid, Big Sean, The Wailers, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, Wiz Khalifa, Atmosphere, Pepper, Sublime with Rome, The Expendables, Shaggy, Steel Pulse, Ying Yang Twins, G-Easy, and Katchafire.

But The Taide Band isn't just a live powerhouse; their eclectic original creations and mind-bending cover renditions have made waves on the silver screen and in the gaming world. Catch their tunes in thrilling movie and TV productions on Roku and Amazon Prime, and pump up the adrenaline with their tracks in video games like ""MX vs ATV"" and ""Monster Jam"" on Playstation and XBOX.

Ready to embark on a sonic journey like no other? Dive into their latest musical masterpiece, ""Big Dreams,"" available for streaming on all your favorite platforms. And if you're hungry for more, uncover the secrets of The Taide Band's musical universe at www.ParagonBooking.com. This isn't just music; it's a heart-pounding, soul-stirring adventure that will leave you craving for more. Get ready to join the ride of your life with The Taide Band! 🔥🎶🌟

About Venue: A laid-back bar offers cocktails and light fare, with live music "