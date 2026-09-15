© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to KNAU

Live Music in Phoenix Arizona featuring Cygnill at Aloft Phoenix Airport

Live Music in Phoenix Arizona featuring Cygnill at Aloft Phoenix Airport

"About Cygnill: I perform as an acoustic solo act, solo/looping guitarist, Live Lofi Chillhop artist, and as the singer/guitarist for a full band at a variety of venues and settings ranging including restaurants, bars, concert venues, wedding receptions, corporate events to marketplaces.
The music I play and sing is an upbeat blend of reggae, pop, rock, and country hits as well as originals.
My solo guitar sets are more jazz influenced and provide great background music for fine dining as well as corporate/private events.
I have high quality audio equipment including a PA system, so the only thing a venue needs to provide is safe access to an outlet.
​Whether you need music performed at a concert hall, corporate event, wedding, or restaurant; my different performance options give me the versatility to play in a capacity best suited for your event!

About Venue: A laid-back bar offers cocktails and light fare, with live music "

Aloft Phoenix Airport
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paragon Booking
520-440-4916
info@ParagonBooking.com

Artist Group Info

Cygnill
info@paragonbooking.com
www.paragonbooking.com
Aloft Phoenix Airport
4450 E Washington St,
Phoenix, Arizona 85034
info@paragonbooking.com