Live Music in Phoenix Arizona featuring Cygnill at Aloft Phoenix Airport

"About Cygnill: I perform as an acoustic solo act, solo/looping guitarist, Live Lofi Chillhop artist, and as the singer/guitarist for a full band at a variety of venues and settings ranging including restaurants, bars, concert venues, wedding receptions, corporate events to marketplaces.

The music I play and sing is an upbeat blend of reggae, pop, rock, and country hits as well as originals.

My solo guitar sets are more jazz influenced and provide great background music for fine dining as well as corporate/private events.

I have high quality audio equipment including a PA system, so the only thing a venue needs to provide is safe access to an outlet.

​Whether you need music performed at a concert hall, corporate event, wedding, or restaurant; my different performance options give me the versatility to play in a capacity best suited for your event!

About Venue: A laid-back bar offers cocktails and light fare, with live music "