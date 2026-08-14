Live Music: Paul Garns at Charly’s Pub & Grill

Spend your Saturday evening enjoying live music with Paul Garns at Charly’s Pub & Grill inside the historic Weatherford Hotel in downtown Flagstaff.

Whether you’re stopping in for dinner, meeting friends for drinks, or simply looking for a great night out, Paul Garns provides the perfect soundtrack for an evening in one of Flagstaff’s most iconic historic venues.

The free performance begins at 7:00 PM and continues until 9:30 PM. Come early, grab a table, and enjoy great food, handcrafted drinks, and live entertainment in the heart of downtown.

Admission: Free

Dates: Saturday, August 15, 2026 & Saturday, August 22, 2026

Time: 7:00–9:30 PM

Location: Charly’s Pub & Grill at the Weatherford Hotel, Downtown Flagstaff