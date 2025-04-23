The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to continue the 2026-2027 season of its Sedona Professional Theatre Company with “Christmas in Montpelier” live on stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, running Dec. 9-12.

“Christmas in Montpelier” is a one-man stage play adapted by Mary Heers from the childhood memoir of the same name by former Utah State University history professor and historian Ross Peterson. The play is a nostalgic, witty, and heartwarming collection of short stories that capture Christmastime in the small rural farming town of Montpelier, Idaho, shortly after World War II (during the late 1940s and 1950s).

In this one-act, one-man performance, Richie Call portrays a young F. Ross Peterson and multiple other characters from his youth. The play is directed by Stephanie R. White. Assistant director is Kelsey Koga.

Each performance will feature a post-production talk-back with the cast and crew.

RICHIE CALL, Actor

Richie Call is the head of the Department of Theatre Arts at Utah State University in Logan, Utah where he also serves as the Artistic Director of the Lyric Repertory Company — a company founded by his grandfather, W. Vosco Call, in 1967. Richie has spent 25 seasons working with the Lyric Rep. Other professional credits include work for Utah Shakespeare Festival, Pioneer Theatre Company, Salt Lake Acting Company, Mile Square Theatre, American Globe Theatre, and Gorilla Rep. He has an MFA in Acting from Rutgers University, Mason Gross School of the Arts and a BFA in Performance from Utah State University.

F. ROSS PETERSON, Author

A native of Montpelier, Idaho, F. Ross Peterson graduated from Utah State University in 1965 and received a PHD from Washington State University three years later. After three years teaching in Texas, he and his family moved back to Cache Valley in 1971. He taught American history at USU for the next 33 years. He also served as a Department Head, Director of the Mountain West Center, Chair of the Utah Huminites Council and the Utah State Board of History. In 2004. Dr. Peterson became the President of Deep Springs College in California and in 2007, he returned to USU to direct the university’s first comprehensive capital campaign. In 1975, Peterson was selected to write the History of Idaho for the Bicentennial of our nation’s history. Each state honored its ties to the nation with a new history.

STEPHANIE R. WHITE, Director

Stephanie R. White is a Professor in the Theatre Arts Department and the Program Coordinator for Arts Access in the Caine School of the Arts at Utah State University. Stephanie has choreographed and performed in musical theatre, ballet, opera, choral works, and film. She adds stage and intimacy direction to her areas of expertise in theatre. Holding two bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees (Education and an MFA in Dance), Stephanie is all about education and will join the Semester at Sea program for their spring 2027 voyage. This year's theatre contribution include: Merry Wives of Windsor, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, She Loves Me, Thesmophoriazusae (Intimacy/Choreography, USU Theatre); Come From Away, Forever Plaid (Intimacy/Choreography, Lyric Repertory Theatre); Amélie (Intimacy/Choreography, Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre); Christmas in Montpelier (Director); Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Choreographer, Music Theatre West).

KELSEY KOGA, Assistant Director

Kelsey Koga is the production stage manager at Utah State University’s Department of Theatre Arts and Lyric Rep. Selected stage management credits, New York: The Perplexed, Prayer For The French Republic (Manhattan Theatre Club), For All The Women Who Thought They Were Mad (Soho Rep.), Dread Pirate Project (Baryshnikov Arts Center), Trick or Treat (Northern Stage at 59E59); Regional: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Seussical the Musical, Jr. (Bucks County Playhouse), New London Barn Playhouse 2018, Lyric Rep 2019-present; Opera: L’enfant et les Sortilèges, Reflections on the American Dream, Trial by Jury (Rutgers Opera Company); Film: Molly Robber, Isula di Fimmini, Buster Brooks. MFA University of Idaho. BFA Rutgers University. Utah State University Department of Theatre Arts and Lyric Rep Production Stage Manager. Proud member of AEA.

Sedona Professional Theatre Company season sponsors are Renee and Doug Leuthold and Chuck Marr.

The 2026-2027 Sedona Professional Theatre Company season also includes:

“An Evening of Carl Sandburg” – Jan. 15-17

“Stella and Lou” – Feb. 5-7

“Mass Appeal” – March 19-21

“Grounded” – April 2-4

“Art” – April 23-25

“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” – May 7-9

“Christmas in Montpelier” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 11 at 4:00 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

